It’s alumni weekend at the University of Windsor, and there is lots of fun planned.

The fun kicks off on Thursday, September 28th, with a free Grab ’n’ go Breakfast serving muffins, cereal bars, yogurt, apples, coffee and hot chocolate starting at 9am and continuing while supplies last at the Welcome Centre.

A ceremony Friday, September 29th, will officially name the new gathering place between the Dr. Murray O’Neil Medical Education Centre and the Odette Building. The dedication of the David A. Wilson Commons, honouring the business grad and professor emeritus, gets underway at 10:30am.

Later that night, the newly-christened location will host the Campus Street Party. Starting at 5pm with food and live entertainment by singer Christie Palazzolo (BA 2015) backed by fellow alums Brandon Lefrancois (BMus 2016), Keith Wilkinson (BMus 2014), and Peter Stratil. Tiffany Gooch (BA 2011) will also perform with her jazz trio.

The cost to attend is $10 with admission is free for UWindsor students with UwinCARD.

A Tailgate Party will precede the Lancer football game Saturday, September 30th, with kick off time at 1pm.

A reception Sunday, October 1st, will accompany the Alumni Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The event opens at 1pm in the Ambassador Auditorium, CAW Student Centre.