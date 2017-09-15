The Ford City Business Improvement Association is hosting the first Dropped on Drouillard Festival this Saturday in the 1000 Block of historic Drouillard Road in the heart of Ford City.

The fun includes lowrider car show by HHR Customs, graffiti take over with artists painting walls all day including Derkz, Jay Raven, David Creed, & The Seventh Letter, street food vendors including I Luv Coffee,Custom T-shirt’s Pressed While You Wait by Merch Runners, askateboarding competition and live music.

There will also be a pop up shop from WNDSR BY SPOTVIN, who will be launching a limited edition “Ford City” T-shirt, a local handmade treasures vendor market, Windsor rock wall, Motor Craft Ales beer tent, and the “Big 2×4” Jenga Game.

The festival runs from 11am to 11pm.