Temperatures may have cooled off from summer’s heat but instability in the air may lead to funnel clouds today in Windsor and Essex County, says Environment Canada.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early evening across Southern Ontario and meteorologists say some of those storms may bring dime sized hail, wind gusts to 70 km/h and frequent lightning.

Funnel clouds may also make a brief appearance this afternoon due to this unseasonably cool and unstable air mass.

Environment Canada says these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, they say there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Thunderstorms are expected to dissipate this evening.