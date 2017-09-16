The Town of Essex received a 5 Blooms – Silver rating and a special mention for Bloomer and Petunia (Town Ambassadors) during the 2017 National/International Symposium and Awards Ceremonies.

The community also received an outstanding achievement award for the Bees Matter Pollinator Friendly Community Award.

The Town of Essex participated in the Class of Champions (Large) category along with Brandon, MB and Leduc, AB.

Following their evaluation, volunteer judges Marylaine de Chantal and Larry Hall wrote: “When attending a town function in Essex chances are you will see the two town mascots there as well. Bloomer and Petunia have been created by the Communities in Bloom committee to promote the goals of the CiB program. These two colorful and happy mascots attend community events such as tree plantings, spring clean-up, and social events. The young just hover around these two characters while the older generation recognizes the positive impact being generated. Bloomer and Petunia reminding young and old that the work and celebrations are happy times improving the quality of life in Essex”.