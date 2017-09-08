The City of Windsor continues to find ways to help with the collection of the overwhelming amount of flooding materials on city curbs.

Along with having three times the number of garbage trucks in rotation and adding non-traditional collection vehicles like dump trucks to the effort, a second dump location has now been secured.

“We have approval to begin holding flood materials at the former GM transmission plant site on Walker Road,” said Executive Director of Operations Dwayne Dawson. “It will only be for our crews to drop material, not for public use, but it will help our trucks get unloaded and back on the street more quickly and free up our regular drop-off depot for the public.”

The new location will be used for the next three to four weeks and poses no hazards to the surrounding area, as it will be a secure site.

There is no timeline set for collection to be entirely complete, but the extra crews and trucks are working hard to remove debris as quickly as possible.

“We just ask for patience,” said Dawson. “We know it’s a stressful time seeing the flood materials day after day, and we’re doing our best to remove it.”