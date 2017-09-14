Caesars Windsor was named one of three top finalists for the Tourism Employer of the Year award 2017 by the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario.

“Caesars Windsor is honoured to be named a finalist for this prestigious award and to be recognized in the province of Ontario as a top employer,” said Kevin Laforet, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment. This year, the company also received the 2017 Forbes Best Employer Award.

The Tourism Employer of the Year award “recognizes an organization that has developed an admirable reputation as a great place to work, and established itself as an upstanding example of Ontario’s tourism industry.” Nominees for each category were judged against TIAO criteria before being selected as one of three finalists which also included Tourism Toronto and Chelsea Hotel Toronto.

The 2017 winners will be announced at a gala event during the Ontario Tourism Summit from November 6-7 at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls.