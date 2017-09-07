Police in Amherstburg are looking to identify the person pictured here.

They say that sometime overnight between Tuesday, September 5th and Wednesday September 6th, 2017 there was a theft from a vehicle in the area of River Canard in the Town of Amherstburg.

Shortly after 5am on September 6th, a male attended Mac’s Milk at 12270 Tecumseh Road East in Tecumseh and used a card that had been stolen from the vehicle.

The male was captured by the store’s surveillance system as he left the store.

Amherstburg Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the male in the photo. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.