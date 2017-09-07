Partly CloudyNow
13 °C
55 °F
Chance of RainThu
19 °C
67 °F		Partly CloudyFri
19 °C
66 °F		ClearSat
18 °C
64 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday September 7th, 2017

Posted at 7:39am

Amherstburg
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Police in Amherstburg are looking to identify the person pictured here.

They say that sometime overnight between Tuesday, September 5th and Wednesday September 6th, 2017 there was a theft from a vehicle in the area of River Canard in the Town of Amherstburg.

Shortly after 5am on September 6th, a male attended Mac’s Milk at 12270 Tecumseh Road East in Tecumseh and used a card that had been stolen from the vehicle.

The male was captured by the store’s surveillance system as he left the store.

Amherstburg Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the male in the photo. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.