AAR is set to acquire two of Premier Aviation’s aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, one in Windsor and one in Québec.

“We are excited to add an experienced workforce and two world-class facilities to our award-winning MRO network, and we look forward to growing our position in, and bringing more flexibility and value to, the Canadian market,” said John Holmes, President & Chief Operating Officer, AAR. “The culture of continuous improvement and execution excellence at these facilities is consistent with AAR’s commitment to the highest levels of service.”

Premier began operating in Windsor in 2012 in a new 143,000 square-foot hangar with full back shop capability and capacity for six narrow-body aircraft. The facilities have made significant investments in tooling over the past few years and currently employ over 300 well-trained aviation mechanics and personnel who will retain their positions based on expected workload.

“We are honored that a company with the reputation, breadth and depth of AAR has recognized the quality of our MRO facilities, and we are pleased that the customers and employees of these facilities will continue to be well-supported,” said Ronnie DiBartolo, President of Premier Aviation. “This transaction also allows Premier to focus its resources on future areas for growth at our other two MRO facilities.”