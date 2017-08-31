The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families is marking their 27th anniversary.

The agency was started by five women in response to the need for women-specific services, has big plans for the future.

“The agency is so close to being able to purchase our new forever home by the end of this year; the next few months are crucial to ensuring we have the funds for down payment and exciting in that we will finally be moving forward with creating safe space in one location for women and families with children”, says Strategic Partnerships Manager, Kristin Douglas.

One goal of the agency’s 27th birthday celebration is to encourage 27 more people in the community to sign up for monthly giving. The 500 Hopes for 500 Homes campaign is a community-based monthly giving campaign.

“It is a pivotal year for us”, says Executive Director, Lady Laforet. “Today, we launch our PSA about our monthly giving, and at just $20 a month, it gives people an affordable way to help us help 500 women and children and gets us a step closer to purchasing our forever home this fall”.

To sign up, visit www.welcomecentreshelter.com and click donate.