Rock band Styx returns to The Colosseum on Sunday, November 12th at 8pm.

On tour in support of their latest album The Mission, the band’s sonically sweet 16th album is the band’s most ambitious, most challenging and most rewarding release to date. A 43-minute interplanetary thrill ride, it features new singles “Gone, Gone,Gone” and “Radio Silence”.

Styx broke into the mainstream in the 70s with the release of their chart-topping song “Lady” from their gold-certified second album, Styx II. Over the years they produced 16 Top 40 US singles, eight of which broke the Top 10 including “Babe”, “Come Sail Away”, “Too Much Time on My Hands”, “The Grand Illusion” and so many more.

The first band to release four consecutive multi-platinum albums, Styx is undoubtedly one of Rock & Roll’s greatest live performers, playing over 100 shows a year to sold-out audiences around the world. With a time-tested arsenal of aurally rigorous and rewarding material, the band draws from over four decades of chart-topping hits, joyous singalongs and hard-driving deep cuts, to earn the reputation as one of the best bands to see live.

Tickets start at $30 Canadian and will go on sale on Friday, September 1st at noon.