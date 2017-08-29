Last updated: Tuesday August 29th, 1:16pm

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued.

At 1:04pm, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Heavy showers or thunderstorms will continue to develop over the Windsor area. Radar and observations indicate Western Sections of Windsor have received 20 to 40 millimetres over the last hour.

Additional amounts of 25 to 50 millimeters of rain is expected with heavy showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally higher amounts are possible if the showers and storms become stationary.