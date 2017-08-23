Registration is now open for county-wide student shuttle service to St. Clair College.

The service, which started in 2013, is provided through a collaboration of three local non-profit organizations: the South Essex Community Council, Essex Community Services, and Amherstburg Community Services.

“This service has become so important to so many people – for some it is absolutely life changing,” said Kathy DiBartolomeo, the executive director at Amherstburg Community Services. “The challenge of connecting the rural Essex County with the City has been discussed plenty of times but this is a service that’s available now and ensures that no matter your situation or where you live, you have the opportunity to better yourself.”

There is a monthly user fee of $240 to offset the costs incurred by the organizations.

Once a student has registered, they will be given information on pick-up and drop-off times and locations.

Seating is limited and will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

Students may call the organization closest to their residence to register.