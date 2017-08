The County of Essex is undertaking a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment study to assess corridor improvement alternatives for County Road 20, from Kratz Sideroad, in the Town of Kingsville, to Sherk Street, in the Municipality of Leamington.

A Public Information Centre is planned for Thursday, August 17th at the Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex in Leamington from 3pm to 8pm where additional alternatives will be presented for the improvement of County Road 20.

Find more information here.