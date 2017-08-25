ClearNow
Friday August 25th, 2017

Posted at 5:25pm

City News
Unifor Local 444 has a new president.

The local announced Friday that James Stewart will fill the position effective immediately.

Stewart was first elected as a shop floor representative in 2002 and has had many positions within the union. He has served as first vice president, and was also recently elected by the FCA Master Bargaining Committee as chairperson. He was also recently elected VP of the Unifor Auto Council.

Stewart replaces Dino Chiodo, who took on a new position as national auto director.

