Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

Local rescues love to help each other out whenever the opportunity presents itself and, that’s exactly how we ended up welcoming this beautiful girl into the embrace of Second Chance Animal Rescue. You see, another local rescue organization was searching for a safe and loving foster home for Maci because she was pregnant and due to give birth (she actually had five kittens the day we moved her into foster).

Now that Maci has been spayed and will no longer be contributing to the overpopulation, we know it’s time for her to focus on herself and her own needs – which means finding a home of her own!

Maci is a beautiful young cat (just a baby giving birth to babies) with medium-length fur and a very slight stature. She loves affection and being in sight of her Foster Mom (she doesn’t like to be shut off from the household’s activities) and will periodically jump up beside you for attention. We have found that she would prefer to be the only kitty in the home so we are looking for someone who doesn’t have other animals so they can shower Maci with all of their affection and, in return, she will reward you with very stimulating conversation (she loves to talk!).

If you’re a one animal person looking for a companion who will make you the love of their life, then we think Maci would be the perfect fit for you!

Maci’s adoption fee includes up-to-date vaccines, flea treatment, deworming, spay, microchip and six weeks of pet health insurance.

Please visit www.scarescue.org to fill out your application today!!