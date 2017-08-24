Kingsville is hosting a “Dog Days of Summer” party at Linden Beach Dog Park this Friday.

Since Linden Beach opened in November, this off-leash dog park has provided plenty of opportunity for exercise and fun. Recent additions include the installation of two dog drinking fountains on the site.

“We’re very proud to offer Linden Beach as Kingsville’s first dog park and look forward to officially celebrating its opening with our residents before the summer ends,” said Kingsville Mayor, Nelson Santos.

The fun runs from 11am to 12:30pm. Linden Beach Dog Park is located at the intersection of Malo and Conservation Boulevard.