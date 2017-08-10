

LaSalle Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident.

According to police it happened just after 3pm Thursday afternoon on Monty Street between Malden Road and Matchette Road.

They say that a Dodge Ram pick-up truck was travelling east bound on Monty Street when it left the roadway and struck a light pole on the north side of the road.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information or witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the LaSalle Police at 519-969-5210.