A meeting is planned for Wednesday for the residents of the downtown to discuss change and how to move downtown forward together.

The meeting will give residents a platform, and connect them with relevant resources so they can be heard. There will be several community stakeholders present, such as Windsor Police Services, and the Windsor Essex Community Health Centre, to share information and be present to address resident concerns.

The Downtown Residents Association and the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative will also present their collaborative Downtown Neighbourhoods Project.

The Project aims to channel the dynamic energy of residents toward making positive changes in Downtown Windsor. The Project will begin its launch with a resident roundtable, and endeavors to engage community leaders in the project. The Downtown Neighbourhoods Project envisions a neighbourhood where people can feel part of their community and proud of where they live.

The meeting takes place at 6pm at the YMCA located at 500 Victoria Street.