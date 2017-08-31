The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has extended the request for proposals stage of the procurement process by four months.

Officials stress that this extension does not impact their commitment to begin significant construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge in 2018.

With this extension, WDBA will receive proponents’ proposals in May 2018. Financial close, which marks the completion of the procurement process, is planned for September 2018.

Prior to this, the preferred proponent will be able to begin preliminary construction activities and site works.

The WDBAsays they are already making real progress on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project with more than $350 million in ongoing works at the Canadian and US project sites. Throughout the procurement process, WDBA will continue to deliver preparatory activities on both sides of the border.

Doing this work now enables the private-sector partner to begin construction as quickly as possible in 2018.