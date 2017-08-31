The annual Windsor and District Labour Council’s Labour Day Parade takes place on Monday.

Starting at the Unifor Local 200/444 Union Hall on Turner Road, the parade route will run down Walker Road, and then turn onto the EC Row Service Road, coming to an end at the Fogolar Furlan Club. Marshalling for the parade begins at 9am with the parade itself marching at 10am.

Once at the Fogolar, a variety of events for the family await the arrival of the arrival of the parade and all of its goers.

There will be free hot dogs, pop, and water will be available while supplies last.

Canned goods or fresh produce will also be collected and can drop them off at the Local 200/444 Union Hall, the Fogolar Furlan, or can have them picked up by the UHC van along the parade route.