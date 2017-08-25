ClearNow
Friday August 25th, 2017

Posted at 7:24pm

City News
Film Camp for Kids & Youth is hosting its fourth annual Open Air Cinema this Saturday, August 26th, 2017, next to the Art Gallery of Windsor.

The free event will feature the showing of Back to the Future.

Snacks such as popcorn, chips and water will be sold for $1.00.

The program will also include 30 minutes for the airing of selected short films made during summer filmmaking camps. Film Camp for Kids & Youth, is a non-profit organization that hosts year-round filmmaking, writing, photography and arts programs for youths aged 8 to 17. This summer the programs young filmmakers produced more than 30 short films that were shot in the downtown core, including local businesses, parks, schools, community centres, etc.

The fun starts at 8:45pm.

