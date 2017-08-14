With an ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship Caesars Windsor has maintained the globally recognized 4-Green Keys Eco-Rating for 2017 at Caesars Windsor’s award-winning hotel.

The rating program, by Green Key Global, a leading international certification body, means the 758-room hotel has shown “national industry leadership and commitment to protecting the environment through wide-ranging policies and practices. The hotel has mature programs in place that involve management, employees, guests, and the public, and which have shown substantial and measurable results.”

To uphold the 4-key rating, properties must resubmit an extensive Green Keys application every two years.

Examples of Caesars Windsor’s efforts include:

Through the hotel’s CodeGreen rewards program, guests earn Total Reward credits when they decline housekeeping services during their stay which reduces water and energy required for laundering towels and sheets.

Engaging employees through opportunities to participate in local community events including annual Essex Region Conservation Authority’s tree planting, the Little River Clean-Up and regular neighbourhood clean-ups.

Through the Clean the World program Caesars Windsor has recycled and distributed over 47,000 bars of new soap, providing over 4,000 hygiene kits to local non-profit organizations in the last four years. For more information visit cleantheworld.org.

Caesars Windsor has diverted over 4,000 pounds of household batteries from land fill by encouraging employees and customers to use on-site drop off boxes

Donated up to 30,000 pounds of furniture, clothing and lighting fixtures to local organizations to be reused

Reduced waste by 17 tons per month through composting and waste diversion.

“Guests can feel good about their destination choice not only because we offer a world-class, Four Diamond experience, but because Caesars Windsor shares their values about creating and supporting an environmentally sustainable community,” said Director of Resort Operations, James Hollohazy.