With an ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship Caesars Windsor has maintained the globally recognized 4-Green Keys Eco-Rating for 2017 at Caesars Windsor’s award-winning hotel.
The rating program, by Green Key Global, a leading international certification body, means the 758-room hotel has shown “national industry leadership and commitment to protecting the environment through wide-ranging policies and practices. The hotel has mature programs in place that involve management, employees, guests, and the public, and which have shown substantial and measurable results.”
To uphold the 4-key rating, properties must resubmit an extensive Green Keys application every two years.
Examples of Caesars Windsor’s efforts include:
- Through the hotel’s CodeGreen rewards program, guests earn Total Reward credits when they decline housekeeping services during their stay which reduces water and energy required for laundering towels and sheets.
- Engaging employees through opportunities to participate in local community events including annual Essex Region Conservation Authority’s tree planting, the Little River Clean-Up and regular neighbourhood clean-ups.
- Through the Clean the World program Caesars Windsor has recycled and distributed over 47,000 bars of new soap, providing over 4,000 hygiene kits to local non-profit organizations in the last four years. For more information visit cleantheworld.org.
- Caesars Windsor has diverted over 4,000 pounds of household batteries from land fill by encouraging employees and customers to use on-site drop off boxes
- Donated up to 30,000 pounds of furniture, clothing and lighting fixtures to local organizations to be reused
- Reduced waste by 17 tons per month through composting and waste diversion.
“Guests can feel good about their destination choice not only because we offer a world-class, Four Diamond experience, but because Caesars Windsor shares their values about creating and supporting an environmentally sustainable community,” said Director of Resort Operations, James Hollohazy.
