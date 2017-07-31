Workforce WindsorEssex has released a list of the region’s top 75 in-demand jobs.

The list was developed using a variety of research methods including online job postings, employer surveys and consultations, news stories and stakeholder feedback from the Workforce Summit event in May.

“After extensive consultation and research, Workforce WindsorEssex is excited to release the list of top 70 in-demand jobs to our community. Although not all jobs on the list are hard to fill, they are in-demand, which means people wanting to work in these jobs have very good employment prospects. As well, this information should be helpful to training and educational institutions who are training our future workforce,” said Doug Sartori, President of the Board, Workforce WindsorEssex.

Top 75 In-Demand Jobs:

Management Occupations:

Senior Managers – Trade, Broadcasting, and Other Services (Retail)

Corporate Sales Managers

Retail and Wholesale Trade Managers

Construction Managers

Managers in horticulture (Growers)

Business, Finance and Administrative Occupations:

Financial and Investment Analysis

Human Resources Professionals

Professional Occupations in Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations

Supervisors, Supply Chain, Tracking and Scheduling Co-ordination Occupations

Administrative Officers

Employment Insurance, Immigration, Border Services and Revenue Officers (Border Service Officers, Custom Officers)

Administrative Assistants

Receptionists

Shippers and Receivers

Dispatchers

Natural and Applied Sciences and Related Occupations:

Biologists and Related Scientists

Information systems analysts and consultants

Computer Programmers and Interactive Media Developers

Web designers and developers

Mechanical Engineering Technologists and Technicians

Construction Estimators

Drafting Technologists and Technicians

Air Pilots, Flight Engineers, and Flying Instructors

User Support Technicians

Health Occupations:

Pharmacists

Licensed Practical Nurses

Other Assisting Occupations in Support of Health Services

Occupations in Social Science, Education, Government Service and Religion:

Home Support Workers, Housekeepers, and Related Occupations

Occupations in Art, Culture, Recreation and Sport:

Program Leaders and Instructors in Recreation, Sport, and Fitness

Sales and Service Occupations:

Retail and Wholesale Buyers

Insurance Agents and Brokers

Financial Sales Representatives

Food Service Supervisors

Chefs

Cooks

Upholsterers

Sales and Account Representatives – Wholesale Trade (Non-Technical)

Retail Salespersons

Food and Beverage Servers

Security Guards and Related Security Service Occupations

Other Customer and Information Services Representatives

Estheticians, Electrologists, and Related Occupations

Cashiers

Store Shelf Stockers, Clerks, and Order Fillers

Other Sales Related Occupations

Food Counter Attendants and Kitchen Helpers

Light Duty Cleaners

Janitors, Caretakers, and Building Superintendents

Trades, Transport and Equipment Operators and Related Occupations:

Machinists and Machining and Tooling Inspectors

Tool and Die Makers

Welders and Related Machine Operators

Plumbers

Carpenters

Bricklayers

Plasterers, drywall installers and finishers, and lathers

Roofers and Shinglers

Floor Covering Installers

Construction Millwrights and Industrial Mechanics

Aircraft Mechanics and Aircraft Inspectors

Automotive Service Technicians, Truck and Bus Mechanics, and Mechanical Repairers

Appliance Servicers and Repairers

Material Handlers

Transport Truck Drivers

Bus Drivers, Subway Operators, and Other Transit Operators

Heavy equipment operators

Construction Trades Helpers and Labourers

Occupations Unique to Primary Industry:

Agricultural service contractors, farm supervisors, and specialized livestock workers (Quality control, Herdsman)

General Farm Workers

Nursery and Greenhouse Workers

Landscaping and Grounds Maintenance Labourers

Occupations Unique to Processing, Manufacturing and Utilities:

Machining Tool Operators

Plastics Processing Machine Operators

Other Labourers in Processing, Manufacturing, and Utilities