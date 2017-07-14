The Windsor Feminist Theatre has received more than $40,000 in funding to go towards its Stone & Sky Music and Arts series, held annually during the summer on Pelee Island.

The finding comes from the Canadian Heritage, the Arts Presenters Fund of the Ontario Arts Council, and the Government of Canada.

Stone & Sky is an eclectic series of artist events encompassing spoken word, visual arts, music and theatre. It takes place throughout the summer in a disused quarry and former landfill on Pelee Island. Comprising twelve farmers markets with associated art workshops and master classes, five literary workshops, five spoken word, visual art, and musical concerts, one long weekend festival, and one theatrical finalé production, we seek to provide unique opportunities for both artists and this remote community.

The rotating and expanding roster of professional artists who participate in week long residencies boasts exceptional talent, heartfelt experience in community driven events, and a willingness to risk in collaborative expression. Stone & Sky continues to expand this cultural bridge, strengthened by our merited reputation as an accessible provider of quality artist events.

“We are so excited to be able to grow this exciting arts festival, a celebration of our artistic talent across Windsor-Essex and an expression of who we are as a community,” says Patricia Fell, Artistic Director of WFT. “We are the only ones running this type of festival across all of Ontario, so we can’t wait for people to come and see us over the summer!”

The festival got underway on July 8th, and continues each Saturday until the finale theatrical performance on August 19th. Performances begin at 6pm and end in time to catch the last ferry back to the main land. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit the festival’s website at www.stoneandsky.org.