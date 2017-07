Public tours of Willistead Manor are being offer this summer on Wednesday and Sunday evenings in July.

The 36-room historic mansion sits within the 15-acre Willistead Park was built-in 1906 and was briefly the home of Edward Chandler Walker and his wife, Mary.

Tours will be offered on Wednesdays from 7pm to 9pm and on Sundays from 6pm to 8pm.

Cost is $5.75 for adults, $4.75 for students and seniors and children under 12 are $2.25.