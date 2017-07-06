windsoriteDOTca will be providing weekly beach reports every week, all summer long. We will let you know which beaches are safe for swimming, and those that are not.

Beach sampling will take place every Monday (or Tuesday of Monday is a holiday). If the beach is closed due to high E. coli levels, the beach will be resampled on Thursday of the same week.

Beach water quality results from Monday’s sampling are posted on Wednesday during the summer. If the beach was resampled, results will be posted on Friday.

Based on samples taken Tuesday, July 4th, 2017:

Colchester and Holiday beaches are closed.

Swimming is not recommended at Cedar, Cedar Island, Mettawas, Sandpoint and West Belle River beaches as bacterial counts exceed 100.