Mayor Drew Dilkens picks up his ward walks this week.

The mayor has been taking walks in different wards looking for those who live in the ward to join him along the way looking to hear about the issues that matter to you.

On Tuesday, July 25th he will be in Ward 5 starting from the Ford Test Track.

On Wednesday, July 26th he will be in Ward 8 and will start his walk at the Fontainebleau Library.

Both walks get underway at 6:30pm.

Follow the Mayor on Facebook for future routes and dates.