Arts Council Windsor & Region, Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre and the Aboriginal Education Centre at the University of Windsor are hosting Wapikoni, Cinema on Wheels tour this Friday.

The tour is stopping in Windsor with its award-winning shorts directed by Indigenous youth from Eastern Canada.

The Wapikoni, Cinema on Wheels tour is part of “Wapikoni From Coast to Coast: Reconciliation Through the Media Arts”, a project under the patronage of the Canadian Commission for UNESCO and supported by the Government of Canada.

“One of Wapikoni’s most cherished dreams has come true: Making the voices of Indigenous youth who we have worked with for over 13 years echo throughout Canada, establishing a dialogue between communities of all origins through their films. These works are a unique part of Indigenous cultural heritage,” says Manon Barbeau, Executive Director of Wapikoni.

“Indigenous projects like the Cinema on Wheels tour are important not only to the youth involved, but for communities they visit. Creating awareness and opening a dialogue is an important part of reconciliation for Indigenous people. We are proud to be a partner in this initiative,” says Kathryn Pasquach, Aboriginal Outreach Coordinator at the University of Windsor. “ The films made by youth are inspiring, this event is not to be missed,” says Julie Tucker, Director of Arts Council Windsor & Region.

It takes place on Friday, August 4th in front of the CAW Student Centre on the University of Windsor campus from 8pm to 10pm.