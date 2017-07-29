Tenders have come in over budget for streetscape improvements on Ouellette Avenue.

Back on February 21st, 2017, City Council approved the streetscape improvements from Wyandotte to Elliott with a total budget of $5,600,000, but the lowest tender the city received from J & J Lepera Infrastructures Inc. came in at $6,275,009.

Administration points out several reasons why it came in more than expected.

They say the strong local economy has made this an unusually busy construction season with a significant volume of work for contractors to undertake. This has resulted in a lower number of tenders received for this project. Additionally, they say that the strong demand has resulted in inflated market pricing.

They also point out that the Ouellette streetscape improvements have added comprehensive urban design elements that are not typical of a conventional reconstruction project. This includes four different types of unit pavers, colored concrete and different types of tree pits.

The work also includes the same downtown features as other sections of Ouellete such as the street and pedestrian lighting. Street furniture including benches, waste receptacles, recycling stations and bike racks have also been incorporated to match other areas. They say that there has been a noticeable increase in these items from suppliers.

To see the project go forward, administration is recommending funding come from the original budget amount of $5,600,000, plus $270,000 from the Sewer Surcharge Reserve and that he remaining $897,640 be a first charge pre-commitment to the 2018 five-year capital budget.

This goes to City Council for their approval on August 8th.

If approved work will take place both this year and next year.