Mostly CloudyNow
27 °C
81 °F
ThunderstormWed
26 °C
80 °F		ThunderstormThu
29 °C
84 °F		Mostly CloudyFri
26 °C
78 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday July 12th, 2017

Posted at 3:00pm

Summer Festivals
Print Friendly

The annual Belle River Sunsplash is this weekend.

The festival starts Thursday night with a concert and the opening of the carnival.

The fun continues Friday and into the weekend with the Annual Sunsplash Classic Car Cruise. There are plenty of rides and excitement with the Cope Amusement Carnival in Lakeview Park. Plus there is a parade, Sunsplash Idol, a fishing competition and much more.

Check out the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide for a complete look at all the weekend fun.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.