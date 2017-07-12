The annual Belle River Sunsplash is this weekend.

The festival starts Thursday night with a concert and the opening of the carnival.

The fun continues Friday and into the weekend with the Annual Sunsplash Classic Car Cruise. There are plenty of rides and excitement with the Cope Amusement Carnival in Lakeview Park. Plus there is a parade, Sunsplash Idol, a fishing competition and much more.

Check out the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide for a complete look at all the weekend fun.