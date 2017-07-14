ClearNow
Friday July 14th, 2017

Posted at 10:54am

Lakeshore
File photo

The Service Ontario office will open in Belle River on July 18th.

The office will be located in the same location as the former office at 195 Ouellette Street.

The former officer closed at the beginning of the year.

