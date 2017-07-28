Tonight until 10pm The Tecumseh Town Centre plaza on the corner of Lesperance and County Road 22 is hosting The Tecumseh Night Market, organized by the Tecumseh Business Improvement Association (BIA).

“We’ve got a variety of vendors, from some food to artisans, the radio stations are out here, the live bands, and then of course we’re in a business plaza, so the businesses have come on out, too,” says Candice Dennis, Chair of the Tecumseh BIA. “A little something for everybody, young to old.”

Tonight’s event, which started at 5pm, features a variety of vendors including lemonade stands, jewelry, local art, and even garlic sauce. “Some of the vendors are the ones you see at other night markets, but some are really unique,” says Dennis.

After launching the night market series last year, the BIA has decided to host only one this summer.

“Last summer we did a few different night markets, so a different strategy this year in just creating the one,” explains Dennis. “The goal is always to create fun, inviting events that are going to benefit our business membership, our community, and just get people having some fun.”