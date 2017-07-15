Touted as the next Rocky Horror Picture Show, Evil Dead, The Musical has made its way to Windsor via The KordaZone Theatre on Seminole.

The two-hour production takes elements from the Evil Dead series and combines B-horror tropes with racy songs and joke-telling demons to create a gory and entertaining musical that isn’t recommended for a family night out.

Evil Dead, The Musical began in Toronto in 2003, and has since made its way to New York and around the world. The Windsor version features Dalton Mugridge as Ash, Jessie Gurniak as Cheryl, Zephyr Nox as Scott, Gemma Cunial as Shelly, and Amber Thibert as Linda, alongside a number of other local performers, and is directed by Martin Ouellette.

Currently in its second week, there are four dates left to catch Ash and his chainsaw fighting demons: July 15th, 20th, 21st, and 22nd at 8pm. Tickets are $20 in advance, and for $25 attendees can even get a spot in the splatter zone, a Gallagher-esque seating area where the audience gets covered in liquid stage props.

Find more information on the Korda website.