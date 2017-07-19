The House of Sophrosyne has received a $20,000 contribution to its Building for Recovery campaign from the 15th annual LaSalle Police Youth Foundation’s Charity Classic Golf Tournament held at Essex Golf and Country on July 17th.

Since 2002, the annual Charity Classic has raised over $250,000 for charities, events, activities and programs in and around LaSalle. This year’s beneficiaries are the women served by the House of Sophrosyne, many of the women served are 16 to 25 years of age and many have children under six who will be able to stay with their moms in the expanded facility. The gymnasium change room for women is being named in honour of the efforts of the LaSalle Police Youth Foundation.

“We are very pleased to have our efforts recognized by the LaSalle Police and the LaSalle Police Youth Foundation,” says Karen Waddell, Executive Director for the House of Sophrosyne. “The House of Sophrosyne, operating in Windsor since 1978, is a recognized leader in providing patient-centred care, and our planned state-of-the-art facility will provide new programs to women who need these specialized services.”

The donation will go to help the House of Sophrosyne with its relocation and renovation plans for the former St. Alexander Elementary School at 5305 Adstoll. The planned expansion will shorten wait times for women living with substance use disorder, increase bedded services and increase capacity for day and evening programs, additional counseling, family rooms to accommodate mothers and their children, and childcare. The Building for Recovery capital campaign has received close to $1M in donations and pledges to date.

“LaSalle Police Services are looking to partner with the House of Sophrosyne to address the needs in the community so lending our support was an easy decision,” says Sr. Cst. Harbinder Gill, the Chair of the LaSalle Police Charity Classic. “But the success of the Foundation’s endeavours and the tournament relies on the generous donations of our sponsors and well wishers. Having the gymnasium change room named in honour of the LaSalle Police Youth Foundation it a tribute to their dedication. ”