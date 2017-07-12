High lake levels have caused significant erosion to the shoreline at Holiday Beach according to the Essex Region Conservation Authority, resulting in limited beachfront and in some cases, downed trees.

“We’ve experienced this type of erosion before when lake levels were high in 1986,” explains Tim Byrne, ERCA’s Director of Watershed Management Services. “Once lake levels recede, we do expect that natural processes will eventually allow the beach to be restored.”

“There are still many other wonderful experiences available at the conservation area,” notes Kevin Money, ERCA’s Director of Conservation Services. “Our hiking trails are open, fishing is available at our pond, guests always enjoy the Hawk Tower and many people come to picnic at our picnic area. Unfortunately, at this time, there is not much beachfront available to spread out a blanket or chairs. We are currently investigating options such as beach nourishment and other shoreline protection infrastructure in an effort to protect this area.”

Holiday Beach is open from dawn to dusk daily.