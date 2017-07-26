

Residents of Ward 3 in Essex will be going to the polls on Monday, October 23rd, 2017.

One of the two positions in Ward became vacant in early July following the resignation of Councillor Bill Caixeiro.

Nominations opened on Tuesday and will remain open until Thursday, September 7th at 2pm. Interested residents may obtain a nomination package, including the prescribed nomination form, from the Clerk’s office at Town Hall during regular business hours.

Candidates for municipal office must be qualified electors. A person is qualified to be elected or hold office as a member of council if they reside in the Town of Essex or are a non-resident owner or tenant of land in the municipality, or the spouse of a non-resident owner or tenant, a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old and not legally prohibited from voting or disqualified from holding municipal office under the Municipal Elections Act or any other Act.

An Advance Poll for the Ward 3 By-election will be held on Saturday, October 14th, 2017.

The method of voting will be by traditional paper ballot, with electronic tabulators used for counting ballots.