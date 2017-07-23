County Road 12:

Will be closed (Bridge Out) from County Road 23 and County Road 15 from July 31st, 2017 to August 25th 2017.

County Road 50:

Will have lane restrictions between Holiday Bluff Drive and Municipal No. 455 until August 11th, 2017.

County Road 50:

Will have lane restrictions between Conservation Blvd. and Cedar Creek Bridge until August 11th, 2017.

County Road 21:

Will be closed at Pike Creek until September 1st, 2017.

County Road 22 and 19:

Road construction with lane reductions in place until November 2017.