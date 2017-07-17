Construction is almost complete on the new Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Advance Boulevard in Lakeshore.

The building features a large workshop space, parish hall, a small chapel, office space and ample parking.

The new location comes after years of planning and construction and will combine the two current church worship sites into one.

On Sunday, August 13th, Bishop Fabbro will celebrate the closing Mass of the current worship sites, and the new building will be opened and dedicated by the Bishop on Friday, August 18th at 7pm.

