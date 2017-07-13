The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School is planning a public consultation sessions as the search for a new Director of Education continues.

The session will be with Dr. Robert Murray from Dentons Canada LLP, who has been selected to facilitate the process and develop a candidate profile, which will help guide the Board of Trustees during the short-listing, interview and selection process.

The public consultation session is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm at the Catholic Education Centre.

Participants must register in advance. You can contact Beth Marshall to register at 519-253-2481 extension 1289 or [email protected] Registrations will be received until noon Tuesday, July 18th.