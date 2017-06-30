The Windsor Pride Community Centre will be moving to 1106 Ouellette Avenue come July 3rd.

The building is owned by Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and will act as a temporary home for the centre. They had been facing a June 30th eviction from its location in the city-owned Pellisier Street parking garage, after City Council decided to turn the retail space into parking spaces.

“We are grateful to our collaborative partner at HDGH for realigning and supporting the needs of the LGBT+ community. Both organizations have a strong commitment to the health and wellness of everyone in Windsor/Essex whether it is to the mind, body or both,” explained Bob Williams, Windsor Pride Community Centre/Consultant.

The new location will allow its current programs and services to remain downtown where they are easily accessible to their client base.

“Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is very pleased to be working with the Windsor Pride Community Centre during this important period of transition” states HDGH Board Chair Shari Cunningham. “Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Pride Community Centre share many of the same values placing community first and ensuring timely and convenient access to programs and services.”

Programming will continue during the next few weeks of the transition but may take place at an alternate location. Clients are encouraged to check www.windsorpride.com as arrangements are made.