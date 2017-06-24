Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

Gentlemen (or Ladies) Start Your Engines!

If you’re in the market for a kitten (or two!), Second Chance Animal Rescue is certainly in the market to help you out!!

Sammy (black) and Deedee (Tuxedo) are two sisters from a litter of six who were born outside to a feral mom. When they were about six weeks old, we brought them into foster and are now we’re excited to be able to help them find their forever homes.

These little cuties are extremely affectionate and have motors that rev up just when you look at them. They love to cuddle on your lap and sleep against your legs at night but, they’re not all sugar and spice! Like most kittens, they have crazy, unspent, nonstop energy but, the great thing is that they expend it on each other and find the oddest ways to amuse themselves!

These three-month-old adorable kittens are looking for their forever home… could that be with you?

All adoption fees include flea treatment, deworming, up-to-date vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip and six weeks of free pet health insurance.