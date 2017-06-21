The Tecumseh Corn Festival Committee has announced the entertainment line-up for the 42nd annual Tecumseh Corn Festival taking place on August 24th to 27th 2017 at Lacasse Park.

Thursday, August 24:

Local singer/songwriter, Allesandro Rotondi

Miss Tecumseh Pageant starting at 7pm followed by Family Outdoor Movie Night

Friday, August 25 “Senior’s Day”:

(free admission for seniors in the afternoon)

“Old Time Music” & Elvis Tribute Artist

Country Night with performances by: Country Justice; Stevie Jewel; Buck Twenty



Saturday, August 26 “Family Day”

Largest Small Town Parade 11am

Family fun including: Giant Corn Maze, Bouncy Castle, Putt Putt Golf, Mad Science & Zoo 2 You

Timeless Tunes Night with performances by: Sharon & Bram; Peace Garden; Soul Minors; Brass Transit



Sunday, August 27:

Classic Car Show with stage performances by: Ty Sharron; Hotel California