TD Canada Trust presented the City of Windsor with a cheque for $15,000 Thursday to be used to plant a small arboretum styled cropping of new trees at Ambassador Park.

“We’re proud to be helping fund an important environmental project”, said TD Canada Trust District Vice President Eric Griggs, “and we’re also proud to be making it happen with the City of Windsor”.

The ten trees will be planted at Ambassador Park on the north side of Riverside drive near the eastern entrance to the Sculpture Gardens. Signage will denote the species of trees and more, adding an educational element to the environmental effort.

“This is another great community partnership being forged”, said Mayor Dilkens. “I want to thank TD Canada Trust and the Friends of the Environment Foundation for their support in helping Windsor become more environmentally friendly, healthy and attractive.

The tree dedication will be planned for a date in July.