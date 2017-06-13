This Saturday, you can take a tour of the construction work underway on the new Canadian Port of Entry component of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Representatives from WDBA will take you on a walk around the construction site will you can see the construction first-hand while learning about the activities to date and next steps.

This family-friendly event is free and will host a kid zone tent filled with fun project-related activities and construction equipment to explore.

It takes place this Saturday, June 17th, 2017 from 9:30am to 12:30pm at the corner of Sandwich and Chappus Street. Walking tours to run every 30 minutes. Limited parking is available.

As the site is a construction zone, the terrain may present mobility challenges for some visitors. You are asked to wear appropriate footwear. The walking tour may not be suitable for strollers or wheelchairs. Tours will take place rain or shine.