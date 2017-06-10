ClearNow
Saturday June 10th, 2017

Posted at 8:16pm

The final night of the Ottawa Street Full Moon Festival takes place Saturday evening. The festival offers drinks, food, and live music throughout the evening. Check out the lineup at their website here.

