windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
News
Accidents
Arts
Border Road
Business
City News
Construction
County News
Crime
Events Coming Up
Features
Fires
Health
Photo Of The Day
Sports
Weekly Top Newsmakers
Events
All Events
Types Of Events
Arts
Charity
Community
Crafts
Festivals
Film
Food
Health
Music
New Years
Professional
Sports
Theatre
Submit Your Event Form
Event Correction Form
City Guide
Advertise
News Tips
Now
13 °C
55 °F
Wed
22 °C
72 °F
Thu
24 °C
76 °F
Fri
24 °C
76 °F
Send Us A News Tip
Home
Features >
Photo Of The Day
Photo Of The Day – Wednesday June 7th, 2017
Wednesday June 7th, 2017
Posted at 7:30am
Photo Of The Day
Lama Fayoumi
Do You Like This Article?
Comment With Facebook
ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our
Comment Policy
.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.
Trending
UPDATED: Police Investigating Armed Robbery
Police Continue To Investigate After Teen Hit By Van
Ride-All-Day Vouchers Now Available For Essex Fun Fest
Duffy’s Tavern To See The Wrecking Ball Wednesday
Toddler Passes Away After Pool Accident In Tecumseh
UPDATED: Five Charged After Sunday’s Police Situation
Million Dollar Quartet To Perform At The Colosseum
Body Of Canoeist Recovered In Kingsville
Man Dies After Crash In Amherstburg Last Month
Editor's Picks
Million Dollar Quartet To Perform At The Colosseum
Ride-All-Day Vouchers Now Available For Essex Fun Fest
Road Construction You Should Know About This Week
Essex County Highway Construction This Week
Libro Recognizes 2017 Student Award Winners
PHOTOS: Art In The Park Takes Off Once Again At Willistead Park
PHOTOS: Annual Ribfest Returns To The Riverfront
PHOTOS: Fourth Annual Memorial Honouring Those With Acquired Brain Injuries
OPP To Provide Officers With Naloxone And Mandatory Protective Equipment For Drug Searches
-Facebook-
-Twitter-
Follow @windsoriteDOTca
-Instagram-
-Breaking News Alerts-
Enter your email address to get breaking news alerts!
-Daily News Digest-
Contribute:
Send In A News Tip
/
Contact Us
/
Submit an Event
/
Write An Article
/
Join Our Flickr Pool
/
Tweet Us @windsoriteDOTca
General
About
Events
News Tips
More Info
Comment Policy
Contact Us
Our Staff
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Your Business
Advertise
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Flickr
YouTube
News Tips
Copyright 2010 - 2017 windsoriteDOTca inc. All rights reserved.
Comment With Facebook