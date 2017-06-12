Partly CloudyNow
25 °C
77 °F
ClearMon
33 °C
92 °F		Mostly CloudyTue
30 °C
86 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormWed
28 °C
82 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday June 12th, 2017

Posted at 7:30am

Photo Of The Day
Print Friendly

Strawberry Fest by Raymond Patterson

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.