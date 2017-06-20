With construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge set to begin next year, a meeting is planned to discuss the Community Benefit Agreements.

These Community Benefit Agreements are a give back to the community beyond the building of the bridge and can be used to create jobs, build new structures such as community centres, environmental protection and much more.

The Windsor/Essex Community Benefit Coalition is hosting an information meeting on Wednesday, June 21st to learn what are Community Benefit Agreements and how can they be leveraged to support the broader community.

You can also learn more on how you can get involved and help shape our region’s vision for community benefits going forward.

It takes place at MacKenzie Hall from 6pm to 8pm.