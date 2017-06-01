Over the past three days twenty-one officers from Windsor, Lasalle, and Ontario Provincial Police have been training in inspections of commercial vehicles. Today, that training is culminating in a blitz of vehicle inspections taking place at the former Windsor Raceway site.

“They’re looking for things like making sure log books are up to date, licenses are at the appropriate level and the appropriate class for the vehicle involved, they’re making sure that braking systems are in order, any towing systems that are attached are hooked up properly,” says Sgt. Steve Betteridge, Public Information Officer for Windsor Police Service.

The blitz began at 9am today, and by 10:30 police had inspected ten vehicles, five of which had to be removed from the road for various infractions.

Officers involved in the program are combing the area until 3pm and escorting commercial vehicles to the safe inspection area off of Sprucewood Avenue near Matchette Road. Betteridge says that when choosing vehicles to inspect the main thing they’re looking for is safety, whether that comes in the form of an unsecured load, malfunctioning breaks, or any other potential hazards.

“A lot of times people will think a commercial motor vehicle is… A large vehicle, a dump truck and so on. Not necessarily the case – if someone is operating a small automobile but in a commercial capacity, then it falls under the rules and regulations of a commercial motor vehicle and has to be up to those standards,” Betteridge reminds motorists.

While more blitzes may happen in the future, these trained patrol officers are now aware of what to look for in commercial vehicles, and have the ability to conduct inspections whenever they deem it necessary.