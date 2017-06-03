All next week, Essex County is celebrating 150 kilometres of local trails for Canada’s 150th birthday.

Residents off all ages are invited to walk or ride their bicycles with local leaders, schools, and local policing groups at any of the 30-minute events. This year, CWATS is playing a key role in Canada’s 150th birthday, as we celebrate the completion of 150 kilometres of trail across Essex County. This wonderful trail that is mostly off-road and connects all eight communities in our region to the Trans Canada Trail, which is also known as the Great Trail.

“It’s a perfect coincidence that 150 kilometres of trail is built for Canada 150. This achievement was made possible through dedicated partnerships formed through CWATS,” said Jane Mustac, Manager of Transportation Planning for the County of Essex. “Locals can now say that we are connected to The Great Trail and they can Walk, Ride – Canada Wide.”

Event Schedule:

Monday, June 5th:

10am – Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex, Leamington

1:30pm – Carnegie Arts & Visitor Centre, Kingsville



Tuesday, June 6th:

10am – McAuliffe Park, Tecumseh

1pm – Atlas Tube Centre, Lakeshore

Wednesday, June 7th:

2:15pm – Brunet Park, LaSalle

Thursday, June 8th:

10am – Sadler’s Nature Park, Essex

1:30pm – Toddy Jones Park, Amherstburg